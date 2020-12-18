A regional doctor and Republican representative is calling for widespread use of coronavirus vaccines after he received the shot on Thursday; John Eplee, R-Atchison, is one of the first in the region to get a shot.

In an interview with News-Press NOW on Friday, Eplee was critical of a former appointee of President Donald Trump's who called for a "herd immunity" strategy in which the public would be exposed to the virus naturally. Scott Atlas resigned earlier this month.

"As far as those people that are a little hesitant, I would say don't worry about the safety of this," Eplee told News-Press NOW. "This has been very studied, it's gone through the traditional phase one through three trial process."

Instead of letting the virus run its course, Eplee says the public can achieve "herd immunity" through a combination of immunization alongside the portion of the population who's already experienced the virus.

"I'm very familiar with Dr. Scott Atlas and some of the stuff he stated as the advisor to the current president," Eplee said. "I don't ascribe to that, because the morbidity, which means complications from this disease, are not good."

It's not just deaths Eplee is worried about, nor the so-called "long haulers" who experience COVID-19's impact over a longer period of time. Eplee said the virus may not kill you, but it can do serious damage to other systems in your body.

"There's people with brain injuries, people with lung disease and chronic renal disease," Eplee said. "I think we'll hear about this for the rest of my medical life."

Eplee works as a physician at Amberwell Health's Atchison hospital. The hospital received 120 vaccine doses from Pfizer overnight Wednesday. The Pfizer vaccine was the first approved for use in the United States, though a second vaccine produced by Moderna is expected to be approved for use at any time.

The 120 doses were not enough to vaccinate all of the hospital's staff, and Eplee said an additional round of doses are expected to arrive next week, though the Christmas holiday could delay delivery.

Vaccine manufacturers have said they're holding an equal number of doses in reserve because the treatment requires two shots. Eplee said his 119 colleagues will receive their second shot on Jan. 7.

While the timeline is fluid, Eplee expects Northeast Kansas will begin vaccinating first responders and other select essential employees by February. Right now, vaccination efforts are focused on forward-facing healthcare workers and elderly people in nursing homes.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, limited vaccine doses will be available to "high risk" individuals in "late winter."

Through his briefings as a state representative, Eplee believes the general public will have the option to get vaccines starting in May or June.

While Northeast Kansas has already begun vaccinations, Northwest Missouri is still waiting for its first doses to arrive. According to the most recent updated provided to News-Press NOW, Mosaic Life Care Hospital expects to receive vaccine doses next week.