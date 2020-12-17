A new report co-chaired by former attorney generals of the Obama and Bush administrations found jail occupancy fell 31% early on in the coronavirus pandemic, but it has steadily risen since then.

A Buchanan County Jail administrator told News-Press NOW on Wednesday that the report generally tracks with local experience.

“We were hovering around 200 to 220 people before the pandemic,” Joe Lysaght, a Buchanan County sheriff’s office lieutenant, said. “The lowest (occupancy) we ever got was around 135 people.”

The report on jail occupancy and other criminal justice topics was authorized by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice. The commission was chaired by Loretta Lynch and Alberto Gonzalez, attorney generals for the Obama and Bush administrations.

“It is our collective responsibility to not just tame this pandemic, but to use knowledge acquired through our journey to remedy problems that have plagued the system for far too long,” Lynch said in a statement on the commission’s website.

Among the reports findings, the commission found, “data regarding COVID-related infections and deaths in jails is scarce.”

Lysaght said about a dozen inmates contracted COVID-19 so far this year in the Buchanan County Jail. Of the 12 “day rooms” throughout the facility, five were under quarantine at one time, meaning all inmates in those rooms had to be isolated.

Other findings in the report showed property and drug crimes fell during the pandemic, but violent crime rose. The report found law enforcement agencies were not prepared for an event the size of the pandemic.

“Fundamental changes often follow a crisis. Let’s take this moment to make transformative, enduring improvements for the benefit of all Americans,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

Lysaght told News-Press NOW that he did believe the sheriff’s department was fairly prepared, though much was generally unknown about the pandemic in its early stages. While initial COVID-19 screenings when entering the jail only included a few questions, Lysaght said the questionnaire about symptoms has since expanded.

“Criminal justice agency responses were slowed by a lack of relevant, trustworthy and comparable data,” part of the report’s executive summary reads. “Responses to future pandemics should be informed by both reliable data and rigorous research.”