Due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, medical facilities in Trenton and Chillicothe are no longer transferring patients to parent hospitals in the Kansas City area.

According to a News-Press NOW analysis, there is only one hospital bed left in Northwest Missouri for about every 3,000 people.

"We were contacted by Hedrick Medical Center and they expressed concern that they were no longer able to transfer patients out (of the hospital)," Sherry Weldon, the Livingston County Health administrator said. "Due to the fact that surrounding hospitals were no accepting transfer patients."

Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe has 17 medical/surgical licensed beds, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Wright Memorial Hospital, a sister campus to the Hedrick Medical Center, has 22 beds.

A spokesperson for the Hedrick Medical Center didn't respond to a request for comment when asked how many beds remained open at the hospital.

Mosaic Life Care still is accepting transfers between its hospitals in Albany, Maryville and St. Joseph, but is only taking them from other hospitals on a "case-by-case basis."

Prior to COVID-19, the Hedrick Medical Center normally would transfer patients to the Saint Luke's locations in Kansas City: Saint Luke's North Hospital-Barry Road and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

"It's not so much that they don't have a bed, but they don't have staff to take care of the people in the bed," Weldon said. "So we have to be aware that yes, they might find you a space somewhere, but they don't have the staff to take care of that."

As of Monday, DHSS was reporting 16% hospital capacity remaining in Northwest Missouri. That's about 90 open hospital beds across various campuses spread throughout the region. A DHSS spokesperson previously told News-Press NOW that licensed bed numbers could be off because of a waiver to expand issued by the state's health agency, though health officials like Weldon have cautioned the capacity may be smaller than listed in official documents.

DHSS lists 11 hospitals in Northwest Missouri in Albany, Bethany, Cameron, Carrollton, Chillicothe, Fairfax, Maryville, two hospitals in St. Joseph both under the Mosaic Life Care banner and Trenton.

In response to the stress on the hospital system, Livingston County Health issued a mask mandate on November 18, with the support of county and Chillicothe city officials.

Weldon said the mandate does not carry a penalty or enforcement mechanism.