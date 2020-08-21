Rapid testing for COVID-19 has grown at Northwest Health Services after the organization received a specialized machine from the Andrew County Health Department this spring.

The rapid testing originally was reserved for first responders and those on the front lines, but it has expanded into a second phase and Northwest Health staff now are providing 10 to 15 such tests per day, said Dr. Francisco Aleman.

Those who are in long-term care facilities, patients with chronic illnesses and those with serious symptoms now are being tested using the rapid method, Aleman said.

The standard PCR COVID-19 testing is available for those who have been in contact with someone who had COVID-19 symptoms. Aleman said the time for PCR test results to return has varied.

"A couple weeks ago, those tests were taking 10 days to come back, but more recently tests are coming back within two days," Aleman said.

Aleman said a lot is out of the control of local health care providers in regards to test result time.

Aleman said if anyone has COVID-19 symptoms, he encourages them to get evaluated and see what priority they fall in, whether that be a rapid or standard test.

"We need to make sure that we test all the people that have symptoms or concerns because we want to be able to make sure how it is distributed in the community," Aleman said.

Aleman said that although Missouri has seen a rise in cases, the number of people coming in to the clinic to get screened has slowly decreased.

"We hope that people continue to come and get tested so that we do isolate those groups and quarantine them to really limit exposure in the community," Aleman said.

Aleman said it will be essential that people get a flu shot when it becomes available soon so that doctors can separate symptoms.

"We don't want to cause more confusion between the flu versus COVID," Aleman said.