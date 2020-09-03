Visits to the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, are being suspended until further notice beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, after a new case of COVID-19 was identified at the facility.

Scheduled visiting will take place as planned Friday, Sept. 4, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Mass COVID-19 testing of offenders and staff in all correctional centers has been completed, and visiting is expected to resume in the coming weeks at facilities with no active cases of the virus, corrections officials said in the release.

To contain the virus, the department has begun COVID-19 random sample testing, in which 10% of the population of each facility is tested, to help identify possible asymptomatic outbreaks. The department also continues to test offenders on intake, before release, when symptoms are present and when an offender has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.