Local law enforcement and first responders got their first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

This included police, firefighters, EMS staff and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers. St. Joseph Police Cmdr. Eric Protzman was one of the first in the door. He was proud to be getting the vaccine, and not only for himself.

"I think it’s vitally important that we as a community step forward, especially our public safety officers, step forward and do this to protect ourselves and keep this issue from spreading any more than it already has," Protzman said.

Logan Shyrock, a driver for the St. Joseph Fire Department, also got his vaccination. He and Protzman agreed if the shot is not for themselves, it was for others.

"I want to make sure everybody in my family is safe. More for other people than myself, I think," Shyrock said.

Protzman urged people to consider getting the vaccine.

"I would encourage anybody that is wavering on whether they should get it or not that it’s highly important to not only themselves but their family, especially if they have elderly or at-risk people at home," Protzman said. "Maybe they really ought to consider this is really effecting our community and nation and they ought to get it done."

The St. Joseph Health Department organized a way to move people through vaccinations quickly, even with a 15-minute wait period after receiving the shot.

"It’s a good, quick process and hopefully more people will take advantage of it," Protzman said.

A stock of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations were held for law enforcement and first responders.