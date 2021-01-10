Missouri remains in the first phase of its COVID vaccine rollout, and in Buchanan County requests have been made for more vaccines that continue to be scarce.

Lesley Schulte, the Region H Emergency Health Care response planner, said she has been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to receive two 975 shot allotments of the Pfizer vaccine. Schulte said the vaccines will be shared across the region to ensure they are put into arms within four days so it does not have to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures.

“We developed, over the last two weeks, a regional concept working with many partners in Northwest Missouri all over region H, including a couple hospitals, local public health clinics, other outstanding clinics, and we have put together a plan and submitted a request and our distribution request has been approved,” Schulte said.

Schulte said the timeline for when the vaccine is coming, however, remains unknown.

The St. Joseph Health Department is looking to increase the number of vaccines within the county as staff received positive interest from providers who want to receive the shots.

Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Director, said the department originally requested the Moderna vaccine, but after it was allocated for long-term care facilities the department had to shift its plan.

The health department is awaiting approval for a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and plans to work with other providers to distribute it in four days before it goes bad. But, if needed, they can use some of Mosaic Life Care’s ultra-cold storage.

Bradley said there are multiple factors that played in to the local health department not receiving a vaccine as early as some other agencies.

“It’s just it was just a matter of making sure that all your i’s were dotted and your t’s were crossed, and then it took the state a little longer than what we even anticipated to get the approval,” she said. “We will have vaccine and it will be here, soon. I don’t know if there’s anything we could have done any differently, honestly, it’s just, I think, it’s just how it happened.”

Bradley said some people within the 1A priority group have gone to other providers for the vaccine, and the department needs to know who still plans on getting shots through the local health agency.