As the COVID-19 pandemic enters a third year, local health officials are urging people to be aware of and follow changing Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding the illness.
The CDC changed the recommended isolation period last week for those who have tested positive but are asymptomatic, lowering the quarantine period from 10 days to five, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The change is based on what the CDC knows about the omicron variant and transmission usually occurring the first few days of illness.
The quarantine guidelines from the CDC also have changed for people who are exposed to someone who has COVID-19. Those who are unvaccinated or more than six months out from their second mRNA vaccine and not boosted should quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days. The CDC said if a five-day quarantine is not feasible an exposed person must wear a mask at all times when around others for 10 days. Those who have received a booster also should wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said it is important to follow CDC guidelines.
"There are people in our community who will not fare well with it if they become infected with the virus, and by isolating ourselves or quarantining ourselves ... it protects those individuals that might not be able to protect themselves," Bradley said.
Another tool that is starting to become available is an at-home COVID-19 test, something Jayne White, an Andrew County communicable disease nurse, said could be helpful.
"Use them appropriately so that you're making sure you're actually screening yourself and make sure that you're reading the directions and doing it correctly," White said.
White and Bradley both agreed that the safest thing is for people who have any COVID symptoms to stay at home.
