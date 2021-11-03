With approval now granted for kids 5 to 11 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, no time is being wasted in getting doses into children's arms locally.
Peacock Pediatrics, along with help from the Andrew County Health Department, will be hosting a children's vaccination clinic with the lower-dose Pfizer vaccine from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5. Parents can call Peacock Pediatrics at 816-396-6026 during business hours to schedule an appointment for the clinic for any child aged 5 to 11.
Dr. Amanda Williams, a pediatrician from Peacock, said her staff saw spikes in children's COVID-19 cases when the delta variant ramped up, as well as more recently.
"In our pediatric population, the past week or two we had a very significant uptick in the number of COVID cases," Williams said. "The majority of kids do just fine with COVID, however, many kids don't. They have long-term COVID symptoms, they have long-term headaches or neurological disorders, long-term coughs, difficulty breathing ... they lose weight."
Williams said people should talk to their doctors regarding any concerns about vaccination, but she said the COVID-19 shot is just as important as other immunizations and children do not seem to see many side effects.
"It really has become now a vaccine-preventable illness, so in my mind, it's more important than any of the other vaccines we give to your kid right now because it's the most likely potentially deadly virus that your kids will come into contact with this week," Williams said.
In addition to the clinics Thursday and Friday, Peacock Pediatrics will give second doses the Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Officials at Mosaic Life Care said the vaccines for children have been ordered for the health system's pediatric offices, but mass clinics are not planned at this time.
