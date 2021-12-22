Mosaic Life Care is seeing a slight downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but the omicron variant continues to make the situation unpredictable.
Currently, there are 66 people hospitalized within the Mosaic Life Care system, with 59 of those hospitalized in St. Joseph. A few weeks ago, that number totaled more than 80 people.
Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care chief medical officer, said the dominant variant in this area is still delta, but with the high transmission of omicron, he expects that to change. He said this brings a lot of unknowns as far as potential severity and the stress this could cause the hospital.
"It's very transmissible ... we know it doubles its penetration every two to three days is what's being reported," Turner said. "How ill the patients become is really the biggest unknown. They are indicating that maybe it's not as severe, but we really don't know."
Turner said if Mosaic gets into numbers reaching close to 140 COVID-19 patients, the system will be tested. He said the pandemic is impacting primarily the unvaccinated. Only about 20% of the hospital's COVID patients have been those with at least one dose of the vaccine, and just one patient who had three doses has been hospitalized and that person had severe underlying conditions, he said.
"Those that are dying from this disease are unvaccinated by 90% or greater," Turner said.
Turner said he wants people to spend time with loved ones and their families over the holidays, but he suggests people make sure they are vaccinated and with people who are vaccinated while also keeping social distancing in mind.
"As you gather, be thoughtful about that and do not go if you have any symptoms," Turner said. "We know that being around our loved ones and even here (at the hospital) being sure that one person can even be with a patient is so important, so those gatherings are so important to families this time of year."
The hospital now has more than 99% of its staff vaccinated after exemptions were considered. Turner said Mosaic lost about 50 employees who did not want to comply with the vaccination requirement.
