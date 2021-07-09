A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson will protect businesses from lawsuits regarding COVID-19.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said the bill, which he sponsored, will help the economy stay open and allow businesses to not be worried about what he called "frivolous" lawsuits.
"This is important for the functioning of our economy, it's important to our economic recovery and as we're starting to see an uptick in the virus, I think this legislation is very timely and it's going to be something that's going to make Missouri more competitive," Luetkemeyer said. "The bill also strikes a balance by making sure that people who are truly bad actors can still be held accountable to protect the public and the safety of the public."
In a news release from Parson's office, the governor said the legislation will protect essential businesses and those who were impacted most by the pandemic.
"SB 51 will protect those who helped protect us during some of the hardest days of the pandemic, and I thank Sen. Luetkemeyer, Sen. White and Rep. Wiemann for getting this legislation passed to prevent these unnecessary and frivolous lawsuits," Parson said.
Luetkemeyer said he heard from businesses all over in the state and this was the top priority of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, which wrote a letter with hundreds of businesses signed on.
"The hope is that people want businesses that feel comfortable and competent to stay open where they're legally allowed to, and we don't want fear or frivolous lawsuits putting them out of business," Luetkemeyer said.
