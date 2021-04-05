Multiple programs still are available to help individuals and families with rent and utility bills a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the options are State Assistance for Housing Relief and an assistance program through Spire Energy Inc.

Bethany Monahan, manager of community and agency services at Spire, said the gas utility offers up to $400 in assistance.

“If you qualify, you get $100 credit on your bill,” Monahan said of the initial assistance.

After that, Spire will match payments made dollar for dollar on any past-due balances up to $300 in assistance from the utility.

“Let’s say you have a bill for 50 bucks – you pay your 50 bucks – we’ll match it for 50 bucks, too,” Monahan said. “And it’s up to $300 on your past-due balances.”

According to Spire officials, the average Missouri renter owed $6,000 on their rent last month, and the gas company wants to do its part in offering assistance.

Spire is taking applications for assistance until May 30. Those interested can go online to spireenergy.com/catchup to register.

Applying for utility assistance doesn’t affect eligibility for State Assistance for Housing Relief. That program is run by the Missouri Housing Development Commission, but ultimately the money comes from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“It’s a rent- and utility-assistance program for Missouri renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19,” Monahan said. “It covers a total of 12 months of rent and utility bills.”

To qualify, households need to be under 80% of the median income based on their county and their household size. Plus, one or more of the household members must be receiving unemployment because of the pandemic.

For a one-person household in Buchanan, Andrew and DeKalb counties, that income number is $35,650 or lower. It’s $40,750 for a two-person household, $45,850 for a three-person household and $50,900 for a four-person household.

To submit an application or find out more about the program go online to mohousingresources.com. Landlords can submit applications for an eligible household, and their information is needed on the application.

Earlier this year, Spire had a small business pandemic relief program that served 1,212 small businesses by providing up to $500 in energy assistance to each. That program wrapped up on Feb. 4.