Something called “pandemic fatigue” is starting to creep in for many as COVID-19 seems never ending.

People have been practicing Centers for Disease Control guidelines for nearly a year now, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Pandemic fatigue starts to happen at the physiological level when people are asked or persuaded to make changes in their behavior over a long period of time rather than simply making short-term changes. Trying to sustain these new behaviors can be tough and even become mentally exhausting for some.

“It's not just like I'm tired of it. It's like literally at the physiological level, there is some sense of exhaustion when you live in a heightened state of stress,” said Kelly Henry, a psychology professor at Missouri Western State University. “To the extent that someone feels like they are in a heightened state of stress, you know, that is the mechanism that accounts for the exhaustion.”

The stress response within our bodies has been turned on for almost a year now, which can cause psychological exhaustion to occur, resulting in people becoming less careful when it comes to safety measures.

“Certainly, the more exhausted we are, the harder it is to do things that are out of our habit," Henry said. "If I'm exhausted, I have to really focus to be like, I need to stay six feet from you, or I need to get my mask on before we interact or before I go to the store.”

When people feel mentally exhausted, it may cause them to fall back into old habits such as not wearing a mask or attending large social gatherings with friends or family. People should take time to evaluate not only their boundaries and limits but also personal risks that they may have, Henry said. This allows you to remember the reasoning behind following safety guidelines and behavior to ensure you don’t get sick or cause someone else to become ill.

Whether or not you have had the virus or you don’t know anyone who has had COVID-19, remember the consequences that happen when the virus continues to spread.

Henry says it is important to take time for yourself to step away from everything that is going on around us whether it is something like a hobby or getting some exercise.

“So doing some self care, that allows you to kind of rejuvenate the bandwidth that you need to be vigilant can be really helpful,” Henry said.

Henry also recommends finding safe yet social ways to interact with family and friends to help people mentally and safely get through the pandemic.