The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to feel isolated due to quarantines and stay-at-home orders, but maybe none more so than Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers.

Brenda Gregg, a dementia care specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America Chapter, said Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia already can be an isolating diagnosis. Then, when the pandemic hit and patients were confined to their homes, that took away their social networks and regular activities. Due to this, Gregg said caregivers have noticed a decline in patients’ abilities.

“They haven't had access to their normal activities, their normal social networks, so it's almost like they've seen a decline in their loved one’s abilities, cognitive abilities and social abilities, just due to that isolation,” Gregg said.

In response to this isolation, caregivers have had to get creative in coming up with new activities for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients that can be done at home. Some recommended activities include reminiscing by looking through old photo albums, playing card games, cooking together or doing an art project.

No matter the activity, Gregg encourages family members and caregivers to focus on the experience with their loved one and not the end product. For example, a caregiver shouldn’t worry about how an art project turns out, but rather they should focus on the experience and quality time being spent together.

“It’s really the process or the experience that matters,” Gregg said. “People with Alzheimer’s or memory loss are capable of doing lots of things, just don’t focus on the end result. Think of the process or the experience.”

On top of this, Gregg also recommends keeping a schedule and staying active. Schedules and routines are important for dementia patients, and physical activities such as a walk around the living room or leg or arm lifts would be beneficial, as well.

Brent Hoffart, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, said behaviors differ from patient to patient, so it’s important for caregivers to understand what makes an individual happy.

“We have to get into their world and understand where they are and find the triggers that make them happy,” Hoffart said. “The longer we're with a dementia client, the more we understand their happy moments and we can help take them there whenever needed.”

Hoffart said he often sees family members attempt to fight the disease by telling their loved one “no” or that they are wrong. He understands that it’s hard for family members to see their loved ones decline, but this kind of behavior tends to make situations worse. Instead, family members should educate themselves on the disease.

“I think as a community and a society, we all have to better understand the disease and realize that it’s going to be with us until we find a cure,” Hoffart said. “I know there’s a lot of efforts to do that, but we’re not there yet.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has many resources online for caregivers and dementia patients available at alz.org/KansasCity. Gregg said they offer virtual educational classes for family members and caregivers and virtual social classes for Alzheimer’s patients to interact with others going through the same struggle. There is also an Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline that can be reached by calling 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association also recommends being flexible and taking cues from the patient. Caregivers should find out what the patient enjoys and modify it to fit their needs. If they want to be useful around the house, have them fold some laundry. If they used to be an office worker, have them make a to-do list. Just focus on the experience, not the task.