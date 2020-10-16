There has been an increase in deaths and cases inside Missouri Veterans Homes.

Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, issued a review of the Missouri Veterans Homes earlier this month. As of Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 56 deaths within the homes, with Cape Girardeau having the most deaths with 20.

As of an Oct. 2 news release by the Missouri Veterans Commission, the Cameron Veterans Home had four COVID-19 cases with two staff members and two residents testing positive. The Commission did not respond to News-Press NOW in time for publication with a current update of COVID-19 cases and deaths within the Cameron home.

The home is located in Clinton County. Clinton County Health Department administrator Blair Shock said he is not allowed to give specific location details of cases or deaths related to COVID-19.

In Clinton County there have been six total COVID-19 related deaths and 56 cases in the last seven days.

Shock said there is concern in the county regarding the capacity of rural hospital availability as hospitalizations are increasing across the region.

"If you look at the region in terms of hospitalizations, it's the highest it's been since the outbreak occurred, and a lot of these rural hospitals in terms of capacity is pretty small," Shock said.

Shock said as of now patients with serious COVID-19 needs have gone to bigger hospital systems, but as those beds fill up there may be a need to use more rural hospital beds, which are limited.

"One thing you'll find, not just with will with any hospital, whether it's big or small, is they're very flexible. And if there's a problem to be solved, they're going to solve it, you know, if if they need to figure out a way to add bed space, bed space," Shock said.

Shock said personal protective equipment could become more of a concern for the county as the pandemic continues.