It was inevitable that limited supply and heavy demand would create frustration with the COVID-19 vaccine. Adding technology to that mix raises that irritation to a whole new level.

Missouri is in the first two tiers of Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccination, which includes people with chronic illness and those older than 65. However, in most cases the only way to sign up to receive the vaccine is online when slots become available, a process that can be difficult for older residents and those without a home connection to the internet.

People in Northwest Missouri have had to keep their eye on social media and websites for online signup. Last week, 1,500 appointment slots opened up for the vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center, and they filled within 10 minutes.

On Friday Mosaic Life Care announced that a virtual queue was added to try to alleviate some of the stress of signing up. Now anyone who is eligible in tier 1 or tier 2 of phase 1B can now sing up to be put on a waiting list for the vaccine and when more appointments become available people will have 24 hours to sing up. If they do not sign up within this time period they will be put back into the virtual queue.

In other areas, the city or state has controlled vaccination registration. In Nebraska, there is statewide vaccination website. Currently in St. Joseph, registration is done on the Mosaic's website at mymlc.com/vaccine.

Other smaller health departments, including the Daviess County and Tri-County ones, had vaccine registration for tier 2, but they have recently halted the signups due to high demand and waiting on supply.

Jayne White, communicable disease nurse for the Andrew County Health Department, said she understands the stress of online signups, and as of now things still are being ironed out for mass vaccinations and supply within region H in Northwest Missouri.

"It's difficult and just manpower in general, I think right now is is a big thing that you hear across the region as well is that these things are hard to pull off," White said. "It's going to take a significant number of people to pull off mass vaccination clinics."

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said there needs to be an equitable distribution of vaccines and added he believes there should be a focus on St. Joseph and the region because of the population wanting to get the vaccine.

"I think it's fair to say that our region was was overlooked early on," Luetkemeyer said. "At this point, what's happened in the past has happened in the past. My focus going forward is just to impress upon the department (of Health and Senior Services) the importance of making sure that we're getting an adequate and equitable number of vaccines in Northwest Missouri."