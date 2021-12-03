The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the first case of the omicron variant in Missouri Dec. 3.
This case originates from a St. Louis City resident who had recently traveled domestically, according to a news release.
Public health experts are still uncertain of the transmissibility and severity of the new variant, but the MDHSS encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves from COVID-19.
