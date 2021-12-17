The omicron COVID-19 variant has been found in wastewater samples from the St. Joseph wastewater treatment facility, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The identified sequencing-testing was collected Dec. 9 and showcases that 2% of the COVID-19 viral strands were found to have mutations associated with omicron, a news release from DHSS says.
DHSS continues to recommend that residents follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings or in areas of substantial or high community transmission, frequent hand-washing and maintaining physical distance from others, the release said.
