St. Joseph and Buchanan County have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks, and officials are urging citizens to fight the fatigue of social distancing measures by remaining diligent with protocols.

St. Joseph Health Department Clinic Supervisor Connie Werner said she understands that people are tired of COVID-19, but it is essential that they practice social distancing, wear a mask and follow guidelines.

“COVID fatigue is real, we’re in month eight, and it’s not fun to do the things we need to do to keep it down,” Werner said. “I tell people if you were positive right now and you all of a sudden started having symptoms and you look back in the last two days, how many people would you have to count as a close contact that is now spreading through the community? And if it is a large number, that is part of the issue.”

As of Thursday, Mosaic Life Care had a total of 73 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 72 of those in St. Joseph and one in Maryville. Buchanan County’s positivity rate is currently at 16.5%, and one additional COVID-related death, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was reported by the health department.

The health department as well as area hospitals are at the mercy of the community, Werner said. They have to react to the decisions people are making.

Werner said the health department is working to stay current with contact tracing, but with high case counts it becomes hard to keep up, so they need the help from the community.

“We do our very, very best to try to get hold of everyone and to get their close contacts,” Werner said. “They don’t need to wait for the health department to notify them, they can start doing their own part to make sure that they’re not spreading the disease.”

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said citizens of St. Joseph need to be especially careful as events move inside and cases continue to be high, particularly as the holidays approach.

“We know that being indoors and being in the wintertime there is going to increase in the community, and we have to be prepared for that,” McMurray said. “I want to remind people again, to wear the mask and let’s let’s get through the winter.”