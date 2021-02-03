Law enforcement officers have worked through the pandemic, never really being able to take a full break from face-to-face communication.

And while suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control for masks and social distancing were implemented, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said there needs to be clear communication in high-stress situations and emergency situations, which means sometimes officers may be seen without face coverings.

"​​​​​Deputies may or may not wear masks during a situation. Obviously we encourage mask wearing and social distancing when possible, but in this type of environment we can’t always guarantee that," Puett said. "There’s obviously communication barriers that when talking would prohibit mask wear or use because of the situation."

During car stops or house calls are times officers may not be wearing a mask. But Puett said officers do what they can to distance, have an interaction outside or try to be quick.

It is not always possible to avoid COVID-19 while on the job. The sheriff's department had a deputy test positive for COVID-19 after performing life saving measures.

Some citizens have expressed concerns about deputies engaging in duties like delivering paperwork without PPE on.

Puett said these worries are something officers want to be able to assist with and hope there is able to be communication between people and deputies when they feel uncomfortable.

"If someone is concerned they can speak to the deputy through the door and say ‘You know I have this medical condition, can we create some sort of distance and I’ll take the paper’ or whatever the situation is," Puett said. "Because we don’t have a list that tells us people who have certain medical conditions obviously, so if they would be concerned they could very easily ask for a little bit of help and the deputies would be more than happy to keep them safe and healthy."

Many law enforcement officers have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.