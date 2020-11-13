Northwest Missouri State University postponed its winter commencement ceremonies due to the Coronavirus.

In a statement released Friday, the University said it canceled the ceremonies out a "abundance of caution for its community and others during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic."

The ceremonies were scheduled for Nov. 20-22 at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

"Graduating students will receive additional information, via their Northwest email, and have the option to participate in the University’s spring commencement ceremonies, currently scheduled for May 7-8, 2021," the University said in its statement.