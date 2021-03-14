Northwest Missouri’s mass vaccination sites now will be pooled with all those across the northern portion of the state.

Jayne White, who is with the Region H Implementation Team for vaccine distribution, said Region H and Region B now will be combined into one mass vaccination site region within all of north Missouri. Under the new combination, Northwest Missouri now will have one mass vaccination site every other week.

Mass vaccination sites allow for a large number of people to be immunized in a single day at one location, as opposed to vaccine centers, which spread appointments out.

Up to this point just recently sites have been in rural areas within the region, with the latest in Mound City on March 13, but The St. Joseph Health Department requested a mass vaccination site and were granted one on Saturday at East Hills Mall From noon to 4 p.m.

White said the regional implementation team has not had a say on the last three sites and she understands as phases open up that Buchanan County residents will make up a big portion of those wanting and needing vaccination.

“We really would like to have some input into that, and they’ve (the state) changed that, so for the next few weeks going forward, we’re going to have some say, and when I say we, whether that’s meaning myself on the ... team or the communities the team leads, we always rely on our communities and what their needs are,” White said.

White said while there have been concerns about waisted vaccines across the country, an official said that has not happened at Northwest Missouri mass vaccination sites. While she said she can’t definitively say there have been no vaccines go unused, she said it has not been an issue of significance here.

“It easily can happen if you’re not careful with how much you’re drawing up, and how many people are signed up and things like that,” White said.

Dave Dillon, Missouri Hospital Association spokesperson, said there is still a while to go until herd immunity is reached but hospitals have seen relief. He said it will be essential to provide information on the vaccine to people who are hesitant to take it as herd immunity would require about 80% of the population to receive shots.

About 11% of Buchanan County residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

“We need to do the really hard work, to dig that into communities and say, ‘hey, you’re at risk, we need to get your vaccinated because the potential outcome of you getting it is bad,’” Dillon said.