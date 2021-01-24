The effect of low supply for the COVID-19 vaccine is being felt in Northwest Missouri.

The Tri-County Health Department, which serves DeKalb, Gentry and Worth counties, received word this week that its request for COVID-19 vaccines was denied by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The department partnered with other local health departments and providers and put in the minimum order for Pfizer doses, which is 975.

According to DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams, requests are denied when there is not enough supply to meet demand. Currently Missouri is receiving about 80,000 vaccines a week, Williams said.

"It's just really hard for us to plan when we don't know when we'll be able to get vaccine," Tri County Health Department Administrator Teresa McDonald said.

McDonald said health officials have seen a good amount of interest from the Phase 1B population and had more than 700 people signed up for vaccinations. With no doses coming their way, the department's staff still is scrambling to finish Phase 1A, but she is preparing for the future.

"I have worked out locations for most of my areas, and I've had actually really good cooperation from different city leaders and facilities that are willing to host us and allow us to use their facilities for vaccination purposes," McDonald said.

State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, said he knows some people in his district want to get the vaccine while others don't, but he has talked to Williams about Northwest Missouri receiving the vaccines and knows there is demand.

"I want to make sure that we do get our fair share. I do think the decision to go with Pfizer and Pfizer's decision to not break up those smaller orders was something that wasn't going to be a problem in St. Louis or Kansas City, but it turned out to be a problem in our rural areas," Eggleston said.

Eggleston said he was told by Williams that the supply has been low and he also understands it is harder for rural health departments to administer 975 Pfizer doses and deal with cold storage.

Missouri has close to 2.5 million people falling in all open phases currently, Williams said.