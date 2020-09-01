Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the office's Facebook page.

In the post, Strong says he tested positive on Aug. 28 and will be in quarantine until Sept. 6.

"My wife Vicky is presently without symptoms but because we share a home she is also under quarantine," Strong sad in the post. "My fear is that she will get the virus. My first recognized symptoms were a mild irritated throat, fatigue and then the fever. The fever came fast."

Strong also said his fever reached 104 degrees and that he was "sick to his stomach, faint and very fatigued."

Strong said he and his wife are fortunate to have family nearby to aid them while recovering. He also added that the sherriff's office is in capable hands and that he has a great command staff.

"So, take care of one another and wear your masks and wash your hands," Strong wrote.