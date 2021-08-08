At Mosaic Life Care, 63% of frontline medical workers have completed COVID-19 vaccination, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner.
Truman Medical Center in Kansas City and Mercy Hospital in St. Louis have started to require their caretakers to get vaccinated, and hospital systems throughout the country are starting to make the same move.
Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care's chief medical officer, said the hospital has had discussions about making the vaccine mandatory for caretakers and that is something officials are going to continue to look at.
"We've seen people go in and get their shot, new hires that want that. We do not mandate yet," Turner said. "We continue to evaluate whether or not we feel as though we should mandate."
Dave Dillon, a spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association, said such decisions are being made by individual health systems throughout the state and the MHA is not providing guidance or a recommendation to those facilities.
He said most hospitals make a decision based on their workforce and community's vaccination rate.
Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, is the wife of Charlie Shields, president of Truman Medical Center. She said she believes that there shouldn't be a government vaccine mandate but businesses such as hospitals should be able to require it.
"Hospitals already require influenza vaccine for their employees each year. They do that to protect people who come to the hospital for an accident or illness that they're having," Shields said. "Them mandating COVID vaccine to protect their patients who come into the hospital from getting COVID, I think that's perfectly acceptable."
Shields said that she gets asked about FDA approval often from constituents and she said just because it hasn't received full authorizations doesn't mean that it is still experimental.
"I believe that hospitals are really making their decisions based on science. Health care is all about science, and I think they know they've been in the hospital and they've seen the impact that COVID has on patients," Shields said.
Shields said she encourages people to get the vaccine and protect themselves.
