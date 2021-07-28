With Kansas City and St. Louis reinstituting mask mandates in the wake of a new federal advisory, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW that St. Joseph will not follow suit.
McMurray said in an email that he does not have the votes within the council to institute another mask mandate. He also said he does not plan on issuing a mayoral order because the full council could reverse his order.
The Centers For Disease Control issued new guidance Tuesday recommending all people, including those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 is surging, which includes Northwest Missouri. The agency also advised all K-12 students and staff should wear masks when going back to school.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said it is important for people to wear masks if not vaccinated, but more importantly to look to get vaccinated.
"Missouri as a whole, but especially Buchanan County, has a very low vaccination rate. We have a very high infection rate right now, so we need people to get vaccinated and to wear a mask when they're indoors and to keep their distance from others," Bradley said.
In Buchanan County, few locations currently require masks and usage is low. Only about 20% of those in the county are vaccinated.
"It's still a personal choice if you want to get vaccinated or if you want to wear a mask or not, but again we're seeing more and more people ill and going into the hospital," Bradley said. "We've had more deaths this month than we have in the recent months. We need to protect our people."
The decision by the CDC has started ripples around the region. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the government in St. Louis and is threatening to do the same in Kansas City over new mask mandates.
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said in a statement that there needs to not be anxiety and fear regarding mask mandates and people need to stick to the science by getting vaccines.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, shared stories of unvaccinated Missourians who had COVID-19 at a weekly Republican leadership conference. He echoed the sentiment that unvaccinated individuals are at a larger risk of contracting COVID-19.
Mosaic Life Care currently has 49 COVID-19 patients in St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.