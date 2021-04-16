For the first time in more than 380 days, there are no COVID-19 patients within the Mosaic Life Care system, officials have announced.

Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer for Mosaic, said he knows there will be more COVID-19 patients in the upcoming weeks, but this was a milestone and increased spirits within the hospital.

"Three-hundred-eighty-four days ago we had our first patient, and 382 days later the last patient was discharged from the hospital. We held our breath, that's what we did, we waited. You don't want to jinx it," Turner said. "I believe there was elation."

Turner said multiple factors such as increased use of transfusion treatments as well as mask-wearing have caused cases within the region to go down.

However, Mosaic officials still are concerned with low vaccine demand in the community.

The St. Joseph vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center is no longer giving first-dose vaccinations due to a lack of demand for the shots. The vaccine will remain available in local pharmacies, and Mosaic officials are working towards ways to have shots at Mosaic health clinics. The vaccine center will continue to fulfill all second doses.

Currently, one-third of Missourians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But in Buchanan County, just under 18% have received the first dose.

Turner said he is upset about the lack of demand for the vaccine, but he said the vaccination center is not necessary at this point.

"It's based on demand and if for some reason we see a marked resurgence of demand for the vaccine, we will reconsider what our plans would be around first dosing. Right now people do have options," Turner said.

Earlier this week the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause due to concerns related to blood clots associated with it. Turner said he is worried this will continue to decrease confidence in COVID vaccines, although he does not believe there is a reason to be concerned.

"Whenever vaccines have adverse events that puts folks on edge about receiving vaccines," Turner said. "We give vaccines every day to children. After birth up until 2 years, they are receiving multiple vaccines... people have reactions to those vaccines also, however we don't hear about them."

Turner said he is aware there may be a need for booster COVID vaccines in 6 to 8 months, but there is nothing officially set.