Missouri’s new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services is looking to improve Missouri’s public health statistics by following science and instilling communication.
Donald Kauerauf was hired in July shortly after previous Dr. Randall Williams, the previous health director, had resigned. Kauerauf is not a doctor of medicine, but he does have over 30 years of public health and emergency management experience in Illinois.
He said he is looking to get back into public health and improve Missouri’s overall health regarding COVID-19 and other issues. He said the last 18 to 19 months have been eye-opening in regard to how political the virus and public health have become.
“It’s about following the science. It’s, it’s following the rules and making sure that we do our best to protect the assistance of Missouri,” Kauerauf said.
Kauerauf said that he is not a fan of the term “mandates” because he wants the state to be proactive in addressing situations before they get to the point where mandates are necessary. He did say that masks work and the vaccine is effective.
“When you start saying the word ‘mandate,’ you’re basically acknowledging that everything else has failed,” Kauerauf said. “Public health should have never got to a point where we even need to worry about a word mandate. It’s clear the importance of vaccinations.”
The legislatures will go back to Jefferson City in January, which brings an opportunity for public health measures to be funded.
“I’ve seen the same reports on funding, and that’s something that’s really going to be a challenge for me is to see how we can increase funding to support public health,” Kauerauf said.
