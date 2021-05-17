St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley has some concerns regarding new mask recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control that give the green light for fully vaccinated people to go maskless inside as well as outside.

The CDC announced the change of restriction Friday. Bradley said it will be hard to know who has actually received the shot, however, and she is worried about a complete end to mask use in a town where the vaccination rate has been low.

"It is a little bit concerning to know that there's still a large number of people out there who are not fully vaccinated," Bradley said.

About 19.5% of Buchanan County residents have received at least one COVID shot.

Bradley said while she suggests people take photos of their CDC vaccination card, she does not foresee much checking of such records locally. People can also access a copy of their records from the health department.

While Bradley is worried about mask usage with Buchanan County's vaccination rate lagging behind the overall state number, she said she believes this is an encouraging step for the status of the vaccines' effectiveness.

"It's encouraging that people feel those who have gotten the vaccine ... (have) kind of graduated to the next phase," Bradley said.

Tuesday will be the first evening of a vaccination clinic hosted by the St. Joseph Health Department that will allow shots for younger teens. From 5 to 7 p.m., the vaccine will be available for those who are older than 12.

"We were hoping to catch people after work who work the day shift ... and then also switching it to Pfizer allows us to vaccinate people down to the age of 12," Bradley said.

Bradley said she hopes there is an incentive to get the vaccine as people will not have to quarantine if they are in contact with someone who has COVID.