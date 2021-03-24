Health officials are working with the NAACP to provide education about the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to boost the number of minorities receiving the shots in Buchanan County.

Locally, 7% of those vaccinated for COVID-19 identified as Black or multiracial. However, St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said the numbers can be a bit misleading, as 40% of people did not fill out the race box when receiving the vaccine in the county. Bradley said the biggest detriment across the board is misinformation.

“A lot of people, regardless of race, have hesitation to any vaccine that might be new,” Bradley said. “There have been a lot of rumors or myths that have been put out that talk about (the vaccine) not being safe. We just want people to know it is safe.”

Members of the NAACP and the health department met Tuesday night to discuss some of the education concerns. Drew Brown, treasurer of the St. Joseph NAACP, said he has heard many false claims, such as the vaccine has a microchip and that there are fatal dangers from the second dose of the vaccine.

“We have noticed resistance amongst people of color. They should be the first ones to be getting the vaccine,” Brown said. “For whatever reason, (people of color) seem to be more seriously affected by the coronavirus, and instead there’s a higher percentage of reluctance, so we’re trying to address that.”

Brown said the education will not be easy, but it needs to be done in the community in places where people gather, such as churches. He said there is a long history of distrust with the Black community and the medical field which is understandable.

“The medical community has provided African-Americans great cause for suspicion — everything from the Tuskegee Project to present-day studies show there is still misinformation,” Brown said. “There is socioeconomic differences of access to quality care, so all these things make it more difficult, especially for people of color.”

Bradley and Brown agree that the tiered phase for allowing people to be vaccinated has caused confusion. Both said they hope people will be more likely to get the vaccine once they know they are eligible. All adults will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 9 in Missouri.

Buchanan County remains significantly behind the state in the percentage of the population receiving a first dose of the vaccine. In the county that number sits at 13.1% while the state is at 22.5%.