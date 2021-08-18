Mosaic Life Care leaders announced Wednesday that all of the health system’s caregivers will need to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as the delta variant continues to cause a surge in new cases.
The requirement to receive shots will be phased in over time, with volunteers, leadership and doctors among the first groups who will need to have the vaccine. Volunteers and new employees will have to get vaccinated starting Sept. 13. The hospital plans to have all workers immunized by 2022, Mosaic CEO Dr. Mark Laney said.
“It’s our intention to incrementally roll out this requirement to all caregivers in Mosaic over time,” he said. “And this would most likely take four or five months, working us through the end of the year.”
Some exemptions will be allowed for medical or religious reasons.
Just over 60% of Mosaic employees have been fully vaccinated, Laney said.
Most vaccinated caregivers have received Moderna or Pfizer, Turner said. When asked if there was a preference to receive a certain type of vaccine, he said some studies have shown Moderna could be more effective at fighting the delta variant, but the options have been equally effective preventing fatalities.
The hospital has 37 employees currently fighting COVID-19, 13 of whom already are vaccinated, Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said.
The hospital has had 14 patient deaths because of COVID-19 so far in August.
A booster is being developed for employees and community members, Turner said.
“I think it’s going to be effective but the question is, how long will it be effective?” he said. “Just like the first two (shots). Does it create a sustained antibody response, or is this going to be like the flu shot where every year or every certain period of time you have to have another shot? And I think we just don’t know at this point.”
