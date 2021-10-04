Mosaic Life Care is reopening the clinic in the old Gordmans location at the East Hills Shopping Center to give COVID-19 booster shots starting Oct. 15.
Currently, the group of people who qualify to receive a Pfizer booster shot are individuals 65 and over, those who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, and those with occupational exposure to COVID-19. Unlike Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have yet to be FDA approved or to announce an official booster.
Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care's chief medical officer, said that a local survey indicated that 4,000 people within the current booster requirements wanted to take the shot.
"I do recommend the booster for those that are at high risk for severe illness from this, especially for the 65 and up. We are seeing that is the group where we see the biggest number of breakthrough cases post six-month second vaccine," Turner said.
With the number of hospitalizations in Mosaic's system declining from their previous spike, Turner said that the booster will be essential for continuing protection.
Mosaic Life Care currently has 21 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 17 in St. Joseph, three in Maryville and one in Albany, but they still have 16 patients in St. Joseph that are out of isolation because they are no longer contagious but still need care.
Turner said he understands that the reporting error for COVID-19 vaccinations added more vaccinations to Buchanan County, and he said it's a good thing. Looking toward the future, he expects that the vaccine will eventually be a three-shot vaccine for Moderna and Pfizer.
Details and signups for the East Hills Shopping Center clinic can be found at https://vaccine.mymlc.com/GeneralEvent/Attest/1.
