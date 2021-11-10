Mosaic Life Care announced that they will be following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 4.
This guidance means that employees must have their first vaccine by Dec. 5 at the latest. Currently at Mosaic, close to 75% of the staff is vaccinated, according to Mosaic Life Care CEO Mark Laney. He said he has hope that the staff that is hesitant will get the vaccine in response to the mandate.
With Mosaic seeing a high percentage of Medicaid and Medicare patients, losing funding by not following CMS guidelines and requiring the vaccine would be detrimental.
"Going against those guidelines would jeopardize our economic health and our ability to continue to provide services to the citizens of Northwest Missouri. We simply cannot exist without it," Laney said.
Laney said they will honor qualified medical and religious exemptions as provided by CMS.
"Even though there's a federal mandate, this is a personal decision each of our caregivers must make. We hope that they will choose to become vaccinated and come into compliance so they can stay and work with them," Laney said.
The vaccine mandate comes right in the face of the current COVID-19 caseload increasing. Currently, Mosaic Life Care has seen its positivity rate climb to 14%, and staff members are expecting to see hospitalizations continue to rise. As of now, there are 24 people hospitalized at Mosaic Life Care, most of whom are unvaccinated.
Mosaic Life Care's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said the majority of their patients are in the older population, but they are seeing the delta variant cause people to get really sick.
"Well over 80% of all patients are unvaccinated that are being admitted to our hospital. We have had a couple of breakthrough infections, (but) predominantly they normally do very well," Turner said.
Mosaic Life Care will hold a vaccination event for those over 12 at the old Gordmans in the East Hills Shopping Center on Nov. 17. Sign-ups can be made at mymlc.com. There will be upcoming pediatric vaccine events.
