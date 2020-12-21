Mosaic Life Care received its first doses of two coronavirus vaccines on Monday, according to a news release.

"The initial batch of vaccinations begins this week with nurses first to receive the vaccine," Joey Austin, a Mosaic spokesperson, said in a news release. "Physicians and APRNs (advanced practice registered nurses) are also in the first wave of vaccinations."

Austin said the hospital received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 975 Pfizer vaccine. It wasn't immediately clear Monday when the hospital would receive its second round of vaccines.

A hospital in Atchison, Kansas, received its doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

"Other frontline caregivers will sign up to receive the vaccine soon. Look for more dates to be announced as our vaccination rollout continues," Austin said.

According to the St. Joseph Health Department, 118 people have died from COVID-19 in Buchanan County as of last Friday since the pandemic began.

