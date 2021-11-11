The COVID-19 pandemic is approaching the two-year mark, but medical officials are warning there's still a way to go.
Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said cases are increasing locally. Although vaccination rates are rising, COVID-19 is something the community always will have to deal with on some level, he said.
"We're going to have to learn to live with it, which we are learning to take care of it ... getting the population vaccinated ... and those that have natural immunities show we're getting closer to that herd immunity type, but even with that, we will continue to see COVID cases," Turner said.
He said he does see some complacency happening that could contribute to rising cases.
"I do believe that some folks have had a bit of a decrease in being more attentive to the hand hygiene and the things we need to stay safe," Turner said.
Turner said it's unclear what will signal the end of the pandemic -- a limited number of cases or when the severity of the virus gets down to the level of an illness such as the flu.
He noted that while there has been continued progress for treatments of and defenses against COVID-19, the best thing people can do now to bring the pandemic to an end is something officials have pushed for months. Turner said it's recommended people get vaccinated ahead of the holidays to keep from getting sick and passing the virus when gathering with friends and family.
