Mosaic Life Care's chief medical officer heaped praise on local politicians who agreed to mask mandates, saying those directives kept the hospital from needing additional staffing ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Dr. Davin Turner, the hospital's chief medical officer, took an apparent victory lap about the mask mandate the hospital pushed for during a press conference about the arrival of two coronavirus vaccines.

"I also want to state that the mask mandate certainly appears to be helping our numbers," Turner said, apparently referring to hospitalizations. "We are down here in St. Joseph, and Maryville and Albany continue to have some COVID-19 patients in their hospitals."

During a press conference to announce the mask mandate earlier this year, city politicians, including Mayor Bill McMurray, relied heavily on a memo prepared by Mosaic officials that called for the action.

Greg McDanel, the Maryville, Missouri, city administrator, previously told News-Press NOW that local politicians in that city also relied on the advice of Mosaic administrators. Mosaic Life Care Hospital has a campus in Maryville, in addition to St. Joseph and Albany.

Data does back up Turner's claims. At one point, the hospital in St. Joseph had more than 90 COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday, the St. Joseph campus was reporting 54 COVID-19 patients.

Despite the mask mandate, Buchanan County has seen a steady increase in overall cases. From Tuesday to Wednesday, 58 positive COVID-19 cases were submitted to the St. Joseph Health Department.

"This (the arrival of vaccine) does not mean masks are going away," Turner said. "We here at Mosaic will be wearing them all throughout the upcoming year and most likely well into the future."

When asked about the reduction in hospitalization numbers, Turner credited the "firm" response from city officials.

"I believe (what happened is) the city stood up and made a really firm stance about masks," Turner said.

During the Monday press conference, Turner told assembled media that the hospital never needed additional staffing because the hospitalizations remained low enough.

Both the St. Joseph Health Department and McMurray previously told News-Press NOW that they believed the mask mandate avoided a catastrophic spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.