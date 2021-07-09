There were 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday at Mosaic Life Care, according to the hospital's website.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been on the rise at Mosaic in recent weeks, with patients numbering in the upper 20s last week. Mosaic's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner told News-Press NOW in a recent interview that he could foresee hospitalizations going past 50 during this wave of cases.
The hospital's fifth floor, which is the dedicated COVID-19 unit, has 50 beds.
Mosaic had no COVID-19 patients at one point in April after reaching highs in he 90s last fall.
