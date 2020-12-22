For frontline workers at Mosaic Life Care, Tuesday marked an emotional day as they were able receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after months of struggle.

Mosaic Life Care received 975 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and 1,500 Moderna vaccines Monday morning and they quickly started administering the Pfizer-BioNTech version to around 40 employees working on the frontlines Tuesday.

According to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson, there have been around 23,000 COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout Missouri as of Tuesday morning.

Frontline nurses who have been working in the intensive care unit or emergency room have seen the toll COVID-19 has had on their patients and were excited to take the vaccine and promote it to the public.

"I want things to go back to normal, and I don't want to watch any more people die," Aryn Fidler said. "I'm an ICU nurse, I see horrible things happen to wonderful, perfectly healthy people, and I'm tired of it."

The excitement was reflected by caregivers and all those who were administering the vaccine.

Mosaic Life Care administrators also received the vaccine as Dr. Edward Kammerer, chief quality officer, Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer, and Dr. Mark Laney, chief executive officer, lined up in a row to get the vaccine to instill confidence and ensure the vaccine was safe.

"We have come so far in these nine months, since March, when we really started feeling the effects of COVID," Turner said.

The feeling of getting back to normal after exhausting shifts during the pandemic is what ICU and ER nurse Jennie Smith is looking forward to.

"I'm just excited that it's here, and then it's going to help, hopefully continuing to get back to normal for whatever normal is these days," Smith said.

Fifth floor COVID-19 nurse Kat Talbot echoed Smith's words and said it has been tough to see COVID-19 patients suffer. One of those who is currently hospitalized is her grandfather, so the vaccine meant a lot.

"It's hard to see them so heartbroken because they can't see their families and they're so sick, and they just feel horrible," Talbot said. "It's been really hard, we shed a lot of tears up there (COVID-19 fifth floor), and just, it's not the easiest thing to do in the world."

While nurses were in a group that received the vaccine, other frontline workers took the vaccine Tuesday, too. Those included respiratory therapists and environmental services staff.

One of the environmental services staff that took the vaccine was Pat Kling, who is a manager and works second shift. He said it was somewhat hard being one of the first but he feels that at times the public has not been taking the virus as seriously as possible and he will do what he needs to do.

"We're all part of a team, we all have our niches, our jobs to do, we work well together, (COVID-19 patients) interact with all departments, and whatever we can do, we will," Kling said.

Kammerer helped environmental services staff member Mike Borden with some of Borden's concerns with the vaccine. It was a big reason why he took the vaccine Tuesday.

"I heard Dr. Kammerer was going to get it and I said 'If he and Dr. Laney will get it then Mike Borden is going to get it too,'" Borden said.

For administration and staff after nine long months battling the virus Tuesday signified a moment of hope.

"In some ways there's a lot of relief, this has been nine very difficult months, and our caregivers at Mosaic have worked really hard, and it just gives us great hope for a much better 2021," Laney said.