Visitor restrictions at Mosaic Life Care are being eased in response to declining COVID-19 cases in the area.
Starting March 15, Mosaic will allow two visitors for non-COVID patients and there no longer will be an age limit, according to a news release. Mosaic is still not allowing visitors for COVID-19 patients unless special circumstances present themselves.
Job shadows and students will also be returning to all areas, but they will not be allowed to enter rooms of COVID-19 patients, the release said.
There were 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mosaic system Monday.
Screenings for temperatures will continue for visitors and employees entering all facilities.
