Visitor restrictions at Mosaic Life Care are being eased in response to declining COVID-19 cases in the area.

Mosaic now will allow two visitors for non-COVID patients and there no longer will be an age limit, according to a news release. Mosaic is still not allowing visitors for COVID-19 patients unless special circumstances present themselves.

"Visitors to their loved ones is really as important as the medications that we give them to treat their medical conditions," Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care's chief medical officer, said. "We know that when folks are ill, having the support of their loved one causes different chemical reactions in their body that improves their overall ability to fight off disease."

Job shadows and students also will be returning to all areas, but they will not be allowed to enter rooms of COVID-19 patients, officials said.

There were 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mosaic system Monday.

Screenings for temperatures will continue for visitors and employees entering all facilities.

Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccination sign-up

Vaccinations for Tier 3 of phase 1B, which includes essential workers, opened up Monday, Mosaic Life Care is seeing a decline in sign-ups for the vaccination site at the East Hills Shopping Center. Turner said there may not be a need for the vaccination site once the next tier opens up and pharmacies across the area can administer it.

"We would just like to see more folks sign up. If you're eligible, you make criteria, please sign up because if our sign-up list is longer that gives us the ability to go to the state and say 'We need more vaccines,'" Turner said.

Mosaic staff have administered about 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. About 1,500 vaccines a week are being received for the vaccination center, although Turner said staff there hypothetically could give that many shots per day. He said he thinks the supply they are receiving currently is in line with demand.

"There's some apprehension about the vaccines since it is new technology," Turner said. "We have worked out a call system, so I believe your ability to get access to the list and be vaccinated is not an obstacle anymore."

Buchanan County now has had 11.4% of residents receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is behind the statewide average of 19.1%.

Marty Novak, a St. Joseph councilman, said last week he will offer a resolution on the current mask mandate at the City Council's March 22 meeting. That resolution would end the mandate, which now is set to expire on April 15, and make wearing masks voluntary.

Turner said he would suggest the council continue with the current mask mandate and then look at it again closer to the April 15 expiration date.

President Joe Biden said last week he wants the whole country to open vaccines for the public no later than May 1. Turner said he believes the state of Missouri could do this even earlier if sign-ups continue in the current trend.