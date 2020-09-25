More than 40 people currently are hospitalized at Mosaic Life Care with COVID-19, marking a new high for the local health system.

The hospital's website said Friday morning that 42 people with the virus are inpatients at Mosaic's St. Joseph location. The hospital's fifth floor is the dedicated COVID-19 unit and has 48 beds available. Hospital officials previously said having more than 48 COVID patients would require the additional use of a unit on the fourth floor, which has negative pressure capabilities.

Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care chief medical officer, said in a video posted on Mosaic's Facebook page Friday that the hospital is capable of managing the patients and it is a safe place to receive care.

"We are seeing an increase in positivity rate for those who test for COVID-19," Turner said.

Turner said the hospital wants to be transparent about cases and how many hospitalizations are within the hospital.

Watch Dr. Turner's full address below: