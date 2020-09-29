Mosaic Life Care now has 53 hospitalizations within the hospital system (51 in St. Joseph) and in a video release on social media, they are encouraging people to continue with elective care.

Around 53 beds are currently available for COVID-19 patients, 48 of those are on the fifth floor, which is the dedicated pandemic floor, and five beds are available in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer for Mosaic, said in the video release once those 53 beds are filled they will section off a part of the fourth floor which has negative pressure capabilities and up to 48 beds that can be used for COVID-19 patients.

"Our plan at this time is if we do exceed 48 patients on the fifth floor, we will move down to part of the fourth floor, and we'll start the process to expand out to the number of rooms needed to provide care," Turner said.

Turner said the hospital will continue to provide elective surgeries and care, as he said these surgeries and type of care is essential for individuals' quality of life.

"This is a very safe place to receive care and delaying care can be quite harmful," Turner said. "The term elective means that it's a surgery that doesn't have to possibly be done, with that said, that does not mean the elective surgery may not need to be done in a more prompt fashion."

Earlier this month, when St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray signed a mask mandate due to high COVID-19 hospitalizations, 36 were hospitalized at Mosaic. Now there are 51 in St. Joseph.

While the mask mandate has not slowed down the increase in hospitalizations, Debra Bradley, St. Joseph health director ,said it will take more time to tell if there has been a positive outcome from the mask mandate.

"I think any time you have an increase in cases you're going to have an increase in hospitalizations, that's to be expected," Bradley said. "The mask order just was put into effect a couple weeks ago, it's going to take a few weeks for it to actually have a positive effect."

Mosaic Life Care spokesperson Joey Austin said many factors are involved when deciding if elective care will continue, but a main factor is available staffing.