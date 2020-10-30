Mosaic Life Care has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations level at about 60 patients daily in the last couple of weeks.

Mosaic had 61 inpatients with COVID-19 at its facilities Friday. Three are at the health system's Maryville location, and in St. Joseph there are 38 on the COVID-19 fifth floor, 12 on the fourth floor, two in the OB unit and six in the intensive care unit. Four of those patients are on ventilators.

Mosaic's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said the hospitalizations are expected to follow the Buchanan County daily cases, which have been up and down.

"When you see these numbers hitting 70 positives or 50 or so positive a day, we're going to see those admissions in anywhere from seven to 14 days, we'll see our numbers bump up," Turner said.

Turner said there still is a continued stress on the number of nurses at the hospital and they are working long hours and stretched thin.

"I really want you also to understand there is a shortage of nurses," Turner said. "We do hire agency nurses, but they have to be available for hire, so we are working with companies to get extra nurses here to provide care and assist our nurses to give them time to recover after long shifts."

Turner said hospitalizations have varied in length, but the longer stays usually are patients who have to be on oxygen support. Everyone who tests positive at the hospital is considered a COVID-19 patient even if he or she originally was admitted for another condition, and everyone who has respiratory conditions or is in the in the ICU is tested, he said.

"The average length of stay is roughly about a week," Turner said. "If you take all patients across the board, if a patient ends up in the ICU on any type of oxygen support, those are the patients that have a marked extended length of stay."

Turner said they have seen success with the drug remdesivir, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration recently. Mosaic has been using the drug for several months now.

"I really appreciate the community and the local counties working with us to try to make sure that we continue to social distance, we need to continue to wear masks, we need to continue to use good hygiene as we're coming into the holiday season," Turner said.