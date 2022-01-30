Mosaic Life Care is adopting different COVID-19 treatments as the antibody infusion drug Regeneron has proven to not be effective against the omicron variant.
Dr. Edward Kammerer, incoming chief medical officer at Mosaic, said the hospital was lucky to have a transition period before omicron became the variant that was 100% of the cases. The hospital is now using Remdesivir infusions.
"It's just as effective as the monoclonal antibodies," Kammerer said. "There are two issues with the Remdesivir. One is it's a three-day IV infusion ... and the second part is the public has gotten used to the fact that all of these things were under EU (emergency use) and they were supplied by the state, which was no charge to them."
Currently, Remdesivir is not free. Kammerer said Mosaic also has a couple of oral medications that work well and are supplied by the state under emergency use approval.
Free-standing antibody outpatient clinics are unable to operate these transfusions because they can't get the new infusion treatments and the old infusions are no longer working against the omicron variant.
"A lot of free-standing clinics don't have the monoclonal antibody anymore because Sutimlimab (omicron infusion) is in short supply," Kammerer said.
There were 72 COVID-19 patients at Mosaic Life Care's hospital in St. Joseph on Friday.
Kammerer said Mosaic staff members monitor the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and potential variants, as the virus is always moving fast. With borders not being closed, COVID can travel quickly.
"Being in a global society, we pay attention now to what's going on in the world," Kammerer said.
Kammerer said Mosaic has a strategy and educates providers about what medications to use and when.
"We have four of those medications are under a shortage and are being utilized at various different rates from the state. If those were all available, the algorithm gets a lot easier," Kammerer said.
