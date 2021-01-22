Those older than 65 and people with certain high-risk conditions now can register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Missouri.

Online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine opened Friday for eligible members of the public at MyMLC.com/vaccine. The partnership between Mosaic Life Care and the City of St. Joseph will provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Northwest Missouri residents as supply allows.

The vaccination site is located at East Hills Shopping Center, in the former Gordmans location. The site features a check-in area, multiple vaccination stations and a large, socially distanced observation area. When complete, hundreds can be vaccinated a day, if the vaccine supply is sufficient.

Visits are by appointment only, with no walk-ins accepted.

The State of Missouri has authorized COVID-19 vaccinations for Phase 1B – Tiers 1 and 2. Those tiers include members of the public who meet the following eligibility:

• 65 years of age or older

• Adults (18 years of age or older) with one or more of the following high-risk conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI greater than 40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome

Both Mosaic Medical Center—Maryville and Mosaic Medical—Albany are working with their community partners on the vaccination rollout in their areas which will be announced when information is available.

“We have been waiting for this day for almost a year,” said Mark Laney, MD, CEO, Mosaic Life Care. “For our frontline caregivers who have waged this war day after day, we thank you. You persevered and delivered the most incredible care with unthinkable obstacles. You leaned into this pandemic, and for that, we are a grateful community. Now, this vaccine is available as our last weapon in the battle against this deadly COVID-19 virus.”

Officials note that there is a limited vaccine supply from the State of Missouri and while Mosaic and its partners are ordering vaccine on a weekly basis, actual amounts received are determined by the state.

In the St. Joseph area, people must register on the website for the vaccine, as appointments can't be made over the phone by calling Mosaic facilities. Officials caution there may be delays on the website due to heavy traffic.

However, regional residents in Maryville should call the Nodaway County Health Department to get on a list at 660-562-2755 and those in the Albany area should call the Tri-County Health Department at 660-254-4846.