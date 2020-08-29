Missouri recorded 82,190 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 7,933 from 74,257 last Saturday, resulting in a 10.6% increase over the past week.

The number of deaths increased from 1,425 to 1,496.

In Buchanan County, 1,276 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, up from 1,175 the previous Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Ten people have died of COVID-19.

Across the country, Johns Hopkins University reports 5,941,809 COVID-19 cases and 182,364 deaths.

Kansas recorded 41,048 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 36,856 the previous Friday. A total of 443 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.