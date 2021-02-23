COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to more outlets, increasing the number of places where those qualifying for the shots can receive them.

Hy-Vee announced Monday through social media that its stores have received COVID-19 vaccinations from the federal partnership. The federal partnership is sending a limited number of vaccines to more than 20 pharmacy chains across the country. In St. Joseph, pharmacies giving vaccines as part of the partnership are Walgreens, CVS, Hy-Vee and Walmart.

For each of the partnerships, registration is done on their websites. Hy-Vee spokeswoman Tina Potthoff said supply varies at each store location and staff are administering vaccines on a weekly basis.

Potthoff said the Centers for Disease Control allocation is based on each retailer and Hy-Vee started with a small amount of vaccines but is now starting to see tens of thousands of doses over an eight-state area.

The federal partnership is not tied to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services allotments that are going to the St. Joseph vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center or to mass vaccination sites throughout the state.

Jayne White, Andrew County communicable disease nurse, is working with mass vaccination sites in Northwest Missouri and said she encourages people 65 and older to sign up on multiple lists and then cancel after receiving the vaccine from one.

"You don't necessarily just have to get it from your provider's office or from one location and it doesn't hurt anything to be on more than one list. What's going to happen is you're going to get noticed, like, 'Hey, you're up for your vaccine'."

While signups have not filled up as fast as a few weeks ago, mass vaccination clinics run by the state continue in the region. As of now, Missouri still is limiting signups to those who are in phase 1B tier 1 or 2, which includes people 65 and older as well as those with serious health conditions.

White also encourages people to sign up for the statewide COVID-19 navigator, which will notify them when their tier is open and what locations are open for vaccinations in their area. The navigator can be registered for at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.