Health officials from the state of Missouri announced earlier this week that supply for COVID-19 vaccines will stay the same throughout the month of February.

Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director announced for the rest of February the state will be receiving 38,025 Pfizer doses and 50,400 doses each week.

Locally the vaccine clinic in St. Joseph at East Hills Shopping Center has been receiving around 1,200 vaccines a week, but the St. Joseph Health Department and Mosaic Life Care have expressed they could handle having near six times more vaccines.

"It would be great for the supply to increase, because, again, the more vaccine we can get, the more people we can get vaccinated," St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said.

Bradley said the health department is working on ways to work with other agencies in the region as well as pharmacies to maximize the number of vaccines that can be shipped into the area.

"There are some creative ways that we can work in partnership with other counties, and with the community clinic to try to increase the amount of vaccine, so hopefully that will help as well," Bradley said.

Williams said he is eyeing March as a date for when supply will increase as he is expecting the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be a front end boost.

Williams said General Gustave Perna, four-star general and a part of Operation Warp Speed has told him that by this summer there will be an ample supply of vaccine as Moderna and Pfizer came out with a commitment for 200 million vaccines and Johnson & Johnson have made a commitment for 100 million vaccines.

Missouri is hosting mass vaccination sites throughout the state that can be registered online at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator for people in phase 1B tier 1 or 2.