Pfizer submitted a request for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration Friday, and Missouri is preparing to distribute the vaccine across 10 locations throughout the state.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, told News-Press NOW the state will have 10 different distribution spots, and DHSS will administer the locations. These pods will house the vaccine in medical freezers as it has to be stored at -94 degrees.

Williams could not give specific locations of where these 10 pods will be located, but he did say people will need to drive to drive to metropolitan areas throughout the state.

"We'll be able to store everything they send us," Williams said. "Pfizer will start out with 20 million vials and each person has to get two, so that is 10 million people and we have to distribute to 330 million people."

Williams said the initial Pfizer allotment Missouri gets will be limited and the state will continue to have more vaccines as other companies get their vaccines approved.

Williams said he hopes there will be vaccinations within the state of Missouri happening by Dec. 15, pending FDA approval.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for phase one of three, which includes long-term care facilities and health-care workers. Those who qualify will be informed and can go to one of the 10 locations.

Williams said he believes the Modenra vaccine is making a strong push and that could be distributed to regional health-care providers as that vaccine does not require medical freezers and can be stored at -4 degrees.