Students at Missouri Western will return to mostly in-person learning starting in the fall semester. The announcement was made at the Missouri Western Board of of Governors meeting Thursday.

Doug Davenport, university provost said this was in response to what the students expressed, as well as the school's ability to mitigate the virus and keep cases relatively down.

"The most important thing to understand is that students have been very clear that they prefer on-campus and in-class experience when it's available," Davenport said.

Hannah Berry, student governor, said she felt the school had done a good job of keeping everyone safe with COVID-19 looming. She said although students were getting used to hybrid and online classes, she thinks returning to more in-person learning will bring excitement.

"Going into this coming fall semester, moving towards in-person, I think students are going to be excited about that opportunity," Berry said.

Missouri Western has received around $14 million in CARES Act funds. The money was used for various things on campus to make it safer for students and to limit the number of COVID-19 cases.

"I think they (students) understand that we're still going to keep them safe. And that's the thing, we want to maintain protocols so that safety is primary in everyone's mind," Davenport said.

Another topic of the Board of Governors meeting was recruiting for the 2021 fall class. Vice President of Enrollment Management Melissa Mace said they have 258 new students currently committed for fall of 2021 and have 175 registered for orientation.

Last Year Missouri Western had 690 new Freshman. In order to achieve the higher number they are striving for, Mace said they will have to build personal relationships and have around 34% of their prospects enroll. Last year that percentage was 12.9%.